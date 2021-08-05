CHICAGO (CBS)– The Montrose beach dunes natural area is growing by 3.1 acres.
Back in April, the Chicago Park District announced that Montrose beach dunes natural area, which is currently about 9 acres on the eastern end of Montrose beach in Lincoln Park, would be expanded.
Chicago’s beloved piping plovers, Monty and Rose started their family on the Montrose beach dunes. Thursday morning, the protected habitat is growing.
That increases Monty and Rose's home to more than 12 acres.
A bigger space helps support a wide range of migrating and breeding bird species. That of course includes the Great Lake’s piping plovers.
They first nested at the site in 2019 and they've returned the past two summers.
At least 13 bird species use this site.