CHICAGO (CBS) — After careful consideration and testing the waters, a nervous baby penguin at the Shedd Aquarium reached a milestone in his life Thursday.
He waddled in and took his very first swim, a natural but important step for the penguin, and three other baby chicks who had their first swims at the Shedd.
The four new Magellanic penguin chicks were born in late April and May, according to the Shedd. They recently fledged their fluffy feathers for juvenile waterproof feathers to prepare for the swim.
The chicks have been reaching other developmental milestones such as eating fish, socializing and exploring new spaces around the aquarium.
The aquarium has not yet determined the birds’ sexes but will share any potential naming plans once determined.