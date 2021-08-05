DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — An 85-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times by a 71-year-old man in Portage Park Thursday afternoon, police said.

At 1:30 p.m., the man stabbed the woman multiple times in the abdomen during a quarrel in the 5300 block of West Dakin Street, police said.

The woman was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where her condition was stabilized.

The man was arrested at the scene,

Area Five detectives were investigating Thursday evening, and charges were pending.

