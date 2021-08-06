DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — A deadly shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway during the evening rush left one man dead and another hospitalized Friday afternoon.

The two were in a Mercedes near 33rd Street when shots were fired just before 7 p.m.

The 29-year-old driver made it to Mery Hospital and called police.

A 29-year-old passenger died of his injuries.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

