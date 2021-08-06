CHICAGO (CBS)– A community plaza and roller rink opens in West Garfield Park Friday.
The rink is set to open on Madison Street near Pulaski Road.READ MORE: North Halsted Market Days Kicks Off Friday Night
It’s part of a violence prevention initiative with the City of Chicago. According to statistics from the city, West Garfield Park is one of the top 15 neighborhoods experiencing gun violence.
City leaders say the rink and community plaza engages the park district, Chicago police and other departments to infuse family fun into the neighborhood.READ MORE: No Long Shot: Archery Growing In Popularity In Recent Years
But during the ground breaking, back in June, there were community leaders who argued that adding a park will attract lots of children.
In an area experiencing gun violence, they argued it will put those kids at risk.MORE NEWS: 2 People Shot Outside Diversey River Bowl In Logan Square
Still, the park opens with a ribbon cutting set for 11:15 a.m.