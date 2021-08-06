CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are on the scene of an accident involving a UPNW-Metra train and a vehicle near Norwood Park.
Two men were seriously injured.READ MORE: 'It Affects The Whole Family': Looking Into Accidental Shooting Deaths Of Children
The incident happened near North Nagle Avenue and Northwest Highway. According to Metra, heavy delays are expected in the area.
This is a developing story.READ MORE: 'It's Appropriate': Chicago Festivals Put In COVID Precautions, Some Businesses Asking For Proof Of Vaccine
MORE NEWS: Person Of Interest In Custody In Pistol-Whipping Blue Line Attacks
Extensive delays are anticipated due to a vehicle being struck by a train near Norwood Park. Read how Metra and Union Pacific handles vehicle incidents here: https://t.co/GLeux9RPtv
— Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) August 6, 2021