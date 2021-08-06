DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are on the scene of an accident involving a UPNW-Metra train and a vehicle near Norwood Park.

Two men were seriously injured.

The incident happened near North Nagle Avenue and Northwest Highway. According to Metra, heavy delays are expected in the area.

This is a developing story.

