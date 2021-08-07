CHICAGO (CBS) — A warm and humid Saturday could lead to some isolated showers and storms on Saturday, mainly north and northwest of the city.
Saturday's high will be in the upper 80s, and thunderstorms could develop across northern Illinois in the afternoon and evening, most likely along the Wisconsin state line, although additional storms are possible farther south.
According to the National Weather Service, more organized storms could move in from northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin after 8 p.m., reaching far northern Illinois.
The potential for showers likely ends before midnight, and Sunday will be mostly sunny and slightly hotter, with an isolated shoer or storm possible in the afternoon, and a better chance for more widespread storms Sunday night.
Tonight:
Mostly clear. Isolated storms. Low 72.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. Isolated storms. High 90.
EXTENDED
Staying near 90 for most of next week.