CHICAGO (CBS) — A car blew through a stop sign and slammed into the side of a Chicago police car early Saturday morning.
It happened just after midnight in the 2200 block of West 21st Place.
Two officers in the squad car were hospitalized but stable.
The three people in the other car, a Chrysler 300 that was traveling south on Leavitt, were also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The 30-year-old driver, who police say ran the stop sign, was arrested.
Charges were pending Saturday morning.