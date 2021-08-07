CHICAGO (CBS) — Two boys were shot late Friday night while in a car in Albany Park, and one is in critical condition.
Chicago police say at 11:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Lawrence someone in an SUV opened fire on the car the boys were in.
The boys were in the back seat.
They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
The 12-year-old was shot in the leg and was stabilized.
The 14-year-old was shot in the back of the neck and was in critical condition.
No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.