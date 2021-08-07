DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Albany Park, Crime, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two boys were shot late Friday night while in a car in Albany Park, and one is in critical condition.

Chicago police say at 11:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Lawrence someone in an SUV opened fire on the car the boys were in.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Hot And Sticky Weekend Ahead

The boys were in the back seat.

They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

READ MORE: Alumni Rush To Raise Funds To Save Mosaic At Demolished School In River Grove

The 12-year-old was shot in the leg and was stabilized.

The 14-year-old was shot in the back of the neck and was in critical condition.

MORE NEWS: North Side Residents See Improvement In Mail Delivery Following Recent Issues

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff