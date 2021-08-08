LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The quarterbacks are getting a lot of the attention at Bears camp, and rightfully so – but it’s the top two pass catchers that have really been standing out.
Allen Robinson and second-year man Darnell Mooney have looked great out on the Halas Hall practice fields.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Fast-Moving And Powerful Storms Hit Parts Of Area; More Storms Likely Monday
It was Mooney who got some especially high praise Sunday from his head coach, Matt Nagy.READ MORE: City In Mourning, Third Suspect In Custody After Shooting That Left Chicago Police Officer Ella French Dead, Second Officer Critically Injured
“Mooney, right now, is on fire with his route-running. He’s running some routes right now that I haven’t seen – him and A-Rob running his routes,” Nagy said. “That’s not to take away from these other guys. They’re all doing great. But Mooney and A-Rob have been here. They’re understanding the details of route-running. Now they’re putting their own little flavors on things.”MORE NEWS: Sen. Dick Durbin Says Judiciary Committee Will Get Answers On What He Calls Former President Trump's 'Frightening Attempt' To Get DOJ To Overturn Election
“Last year, I was more just being in the right place at the right time. This year, I’m more comfortable just taking my time; being more at pace; and being there really just to win the route – and then the quarterback hitting me,” Mooney said.