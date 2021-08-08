CHICAGO (CBS) — Much of the Illinois area will be in a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms late in the day Sunday and Sunday night. The risk is higher just to the west. The main threats are damaging winds and hail. With so many people out on a hot day, it’s a good reminder to stay alert.
The day will be mostly sunny, hot and humid, with a chance of stray thunderstorms late in the afternoon and better coverage at night.
Expect showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Conditions will continue to be very warm and humid.
Forecast:
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated afternoon storms. 90
Sunday night: Showers and storms. 73
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. 86