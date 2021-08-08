CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Stojanovic returned to the starting lineup and scored two early goals to help the Chicago Fire beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Sunday.
Stojanovic, who had been a reserve the previous seven games, blasted a right-footer from 22-yards outs that slipped inside the post to open the scoring in the second minute. His volley in the eighth minute gave the Fire a 2-0 lead.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Fast-Moving And Powerful Storms Hit Parts Of Area; More Storms Likely Monday
Chicago (4-9-5) snapped a five-game winless skid dating to a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on July 7.READ MORE: City In Mourning, Third Suspect In Custody After Shooting That Left Chicago Police Officer Ella French Dead, Second Officer Critically Injured
The Red Bulls (5-8-4) are winless in their last six games.MORE NEWS: Janet Kroll Of Mount Prospect Was Among Those Who Died In Alaska Plane Crash On Thursday
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)