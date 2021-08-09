CHICAGO (CBS) — Jamel Danzy of Hammond, Indiana has been hit with federal charges, accused of buying the gun that was used in the weekend shooting of two Chicago police officers.
Danzy is the alleged "straw purchaser" of the weapon that was used to fatally shoot officer Ella French and seriously wound her partner, who had pulled over a car in West Englewood on Saturday night. Prosecutors say Danzy bought the gun in March for a person who had a criminal record and could not legally purchase a weapon.
Three people who were in the car are in custody. One of the three, police said, fired the shots. Charges have not yet been filed in the case.
Officers with the Community Safety Team conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. near 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood. Three people were in the car — two men and a woman. During the traffic stop, someone in the vehicle opened fire on police, who returned fire.
CBS 2 has learned at the time of the shooting, one officer was standing near the driver side door, the other near the passenger side door.