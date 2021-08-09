CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired on the Steven Expressway early Monday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, a call for shots fired in the inbound lanes came in around 2:36 a.m., but it was a delayed report.READ MORE: 8 Killed, 65 Wounded So Far In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
All lanes have reopened. Lanes were closed from Pulaski Road to Damen Avenue.READ MORE: Security Guard Dies After Shooting Outside Gresham Nightclub; Second Security Guard In Serious Condition
ISP reported one car with “property damage.”
No injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: Serial Stowaway, Marilyn Hartman Expected In Court Monday With Possible Decision On Access To Mental Healthcare