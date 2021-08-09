DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired on the Steven Expressway early Monday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a call for shots fired in the inbound lanes came in around 2:36 a.m., but it was a delayed report.

All lanes have reopened. Lanes were closed from Pulaski Road to Damen Avenue.

ISP reported one car with “property damage.”

No injuries were reported.

