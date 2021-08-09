CHICAGO (CBS) — In another move showing the trend for companies and organizations requiring people to be vaccinated against COVID-19, those working at Lurie Children’s Hospital will need to get the shot by October 18.
According to the hospital, the new rule is for "employees, students, contractors, badged vendors, and volunteers." The hospital said its workforce has more than 7,500 people.
“Vaccination continues to be the most effective safeguard against coronavirus. As the nation and Illinois experiences a resurgence of cases, we feel that the best way to keep our patients, families, and workforce safe is to continue to follow the proven mitigation protocols and safety precautions including masks, social distancing, hand hygiene and our daily self-screening by employees,” said Thomas Shanley, MD, President & CEO, Lurie Children’s.
Lurie Children's will require proof of the COVID-19 vaccination "as a condition of employment" but said there could be exemptions for "approved medical or religious reasons."
The hospital is a clinical trial site for the Moderna vaccine.
The hospital is a clinical trial site for the Moderna vaccine.

Click here for more about COVID and COVID-19 vaccines: https://www.luriechildrens.org/en/news-stories/novel-coronavirus-covid-19-resources/.