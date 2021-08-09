CHICAGO (CBS)– Serial Stowaway, Marilyn Hartman is heading back to court Monday, where a decision will be made on her access to mental healthcare.
Hartman has been arrested multiple times at O'Hare Airport for trying to sneak on to planes.
Hartman has access to medication while being held in the Cook County Jail, but no access to treatment sessions.
Hartman was most recently ordered back to jail after she was able to sneak away from a halfway house in March to go to O’Hare International Airport.
The latest arrest in March came just two days after we heard Hartman speak for the first time in an interview with CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards.
The decision, and whether Hartman’s case will move to mental health court could be decided Monday.