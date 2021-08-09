CHICAGO (CBS)– Waukegan police are investigating a shooting incident that left two people injured Sunday night.
According to police, officers responded to the 1100 block of Sunset Terrace for a report of shots fired around 9:45 p.m.
Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound in a front yard. Police then found a second victim, a man with a gunshot wound, in the 2200 block of North Butrick Street.
Police believe the man and woman were sitting in a parked 2009 Chevrolet Impala in the area when shots were fired into the vehicle. Police said it is "unclear where the shots came from and who fired them."
Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A third passenger, in her 20s, was not injured.
No one is in custody and police are investigating.