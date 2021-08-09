CHICAGO (CBS) — Three suspects are in custody after one of them allegedly shot two Chicago police officers, fatally wounding one of them, Officer Ella French.
Sources tell CBS 2 a male passenger shot both officers from the back seat of the car. Police Supt. David Brown said the officers shot back, wounding the shooter. Another man and a woman who were in the car are also being questioned. Sources told CBS 2 that it was a third officer with French and his wounded colleague who shot the suspect. That happened after the two officers were wounded, sources said.
Police said the two men who were in the car were taken into custody Saturday night, including one who was shot and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center Oak Lawn in serious condition.
Police arrested the female suspect Sunday morning, Brown said.
Police said the suspect's weapon was recovered.
All three suspects were still being interviewed late Sunday. Brown said the suspect who police believe fired the gun has “a criminal background for robbery” but said none of the offenders has an extensive criminal background.
Police did not release the reason for the traffic stop, saying more information would be revealed in the investigation.
"Much of what happened was caught on body camera. We do know that," Brown said. We've reviewed the body cam, and we have more review to go."
None of the suspects has been identified because no charges have been filed.