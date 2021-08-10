CHICAGO (CBS) — Blackhawks icon Tony Esposito died Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced.
Esposito was a goaltender for the Blackhawks from 1969 until 1984.
“Tony was one of the most important and popular figures in the history of the franchise as we near its 100th anniversary,” Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz said in a statement. “Four generations of our family—my grandfather Arthur, my father Bill, my son Danny and I—were blessed by his work ethic as a Hall of Fame goalie, but more importantly, by his mere presence and spirit.
As Wirtz noted, the Blackhawks drafted Esposito from the Montreal Canadiens on June 15, 1969. The Blackhawks had finished in last place in the East Division the season before, but after Esposito took over as the number one goalie, the Blackhawks leapt to first place in his first season with 15 shutouts – in what remains a modern record.
“He was tireless, reliable and a great teammate. If you were a new player in Chicago, Tony and (his wife) Marilyn always made you feel welcome and comfortable. Rookies were invited to their home for countless dinners, and when the Espositos held their annual Christmas party, everybody associated with the Blackhawks was there. Everybody, whether you were an established veteran or an awed rookie,” Wirtz wrote.
In addition to his wife, Esposito is survived by sons Mark and Jason, and grandchildren Lauren and Kamryn.
He was 78 years old.