CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe storms are expected later Tuesday evening, producing gusty winds and torrential rain, prompting a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago counties through 10 p.m. CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reports other counties, including parts of northwest Indiana, could be added to the watch later in the day.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in place to the west of the Chicago area and are expected to begin covering Chicago area counties early Tuesday evening.

This is likely to be mainly a severe wind event, but more tornadoes couldn’t be ruled out.

In addition, a Heat Advisory remains in place until 7 p.m. for Heat Index values over 100.

Expect a few pop-up storms to begin between 5 and 6 p.m., but the bulk of the severe weather is not likely until 7 to 9 p.m., possibly continuing through 1 a.m.

The storms likely will contain very strong winds. There is, again, and isolated threat of tornadoes – but not nearly as high a threat as on Monday.

There is also a minor threat of hail. Flooding and rain is also a significant concern late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

It will be steamy and stormy through early Thursday, but followed by relief by the weekend.