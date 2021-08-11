CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager has been charged with carjacking a woman in April, and participating in the robbery of an elderly man in March, in separate attacks in the Chatham neighborhood.
Chicago Police said the 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in west suburban Saint Charles, after he was identified as the carjacker who stole a 47-year-old woman's car by force in the 8000 block of South Prairie Avenue on April 17.
He also was identified as one of the robbers who targeted a 71-year-old man on March 8 in the 7500 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said.
The boy is charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking, one misdemeanor count of battery, and two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
Court information was not immediately available.