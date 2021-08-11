CHICAGO (CBS) — One 16-year-old boy was killed and another was wounded Wednesday afternoon in Englewood.
At 3:57 p.m., the teenage boys were in a home in the 6000 block of South Carpenter Street when someone came up in a vehicle and fired shots into the home.
One boy was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Cordell Bass.
The other boy was shot in the right leg. His condition was stabilized at the same hospital.