CHICAGO (CBS)– ComEd crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers after a severe storms continue to hit the area.
Nearly 30,000 customers are without power during this dangerous heat wave. Temperatures are in the 90s and heat index values are near 100 degrees.
Crews are working around the clock to restore power to all customers. Estimated times of restoration can change throughout the process.
— ComEd (@ComEd) August 12, 2021
There are still 1,700 active outages.
Severe storms downed trees and power lines, leaving residents with damage to cars, homes and streets in the areas.