DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:ComEd, Power Outages, storms

CHICAGO (CBS)– ComEd crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers after a severe storms continue to hit the area.

Nearly 30,000 customers are without power during this dangerous heat wave. Temperatures are in the 90s and heat index values are near 100 degrees.

READ MORE: Over 20,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

There are still 1,700 active outages.

MORE NEWS: City To Update On COVID Impact After Lollapalooza

Severe storms downed trees and power lines, leaving residents with damage to cars, homes and streets in the areas.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff