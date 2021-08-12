CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s top doctor will provide an update Thursday on impact of COVID during and after Lollapalooza.
The giant music festival wrapped up almost two weeks ago, amid COVID concerns.
At least 400,000 people gathered in Grant Park, which led to concerns about the Delta variant spreading.
Officials will provide details on if and how the festival contributed to COVID cases at 9:30 a.m.
At the festival, there were strict requirements in place, including proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test to enter.
There was also the mask rule that changed about halfway through the festival. Masks had to be worn inside tents.
We’ll also learn about how the city is responding to large gatherings as we approach fall.