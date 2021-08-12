Cubs Get Clobbered By Brewers, Lose Seventh StraightMilwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record and leading the Brewers past the Chicago Cubs Wednesday night.

A Dream To Come True For Many As White Sox Prepare To Take On Yankees At Field Of Dreams In IowaFilm fans, baseball fans – and of course, fans of both of the above – have been waiting more than three decades for a moment that will happen on Thursday.

White Sox 14-And-Under Amateur City Elite Team Takes On Yankees Counterparts At Field Of Dreams In IowaIt was delayed a year because of the pandemic, but the White Sox will finally get a chance to play a game in the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa – the Field of Dreams.

Chicago Bears Welcome Miami Dolphins To Training Camp Ahead Of First Preseason GameThe Chicago Bears welcomed the Miami Dolphins to Halas Hall Wednesday ahead of the team's first preseason game this weekend, but the teams are not waiting until Saturday to go head-to-head.

Bailey Ober Stymies White Sox, Twins Shut Out Chicago 1-0Minnesota took two of three from AL Central-leading Chicago after winning three of four at Houston, which leads the AL West.

Wyndham Championship Preview: 'It's A Birdie Fest, That's What Makes Sedgefield So Fun'CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis expects plenty of low numbers this weekend, as the final PGA Tour stop of the regular season plays out at Sedgefield Country Club.