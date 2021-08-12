CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears open the preseason Saturday at Soldier Field.
CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports they wrapped up their two days of joint practices with the Dolphins.
Matt Nagy said Justin Fields will for sure play past halftime and maybe into the fourth quarter after what will likely be a short start for Andy Dalton.
Matt Nagy said Justin Fields will for sure play past halftime and maybe into the fourth quarter after what will likely be a short start for Andy Dalton.

That should have Bears fans excited. So should this guy: running back David Montgomery has shown an extra level of quickness after an offseason working on his speed.
He says it’s his lateral quickness that’s really improved. Montgomery probably won’t play much Saturday but he seems primed for a big regular season.
His running style has caught the attention of new teammate Damien Williams.
"He runs with a chip on his shoulder," Williams said. "I want to ask him 'what do you got going on personally that makes you run like this?'"
“I just try to take advantage of every opportunity,” Montgomery said. “Whenever it’s time for my career to end, I want to be sure whatever opportunity to get to go out there to show my teammates, I can show myself that I can be out there.”