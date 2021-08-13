CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears open the preseason tomorrow at Soldier Field against the Miami Dolphins.
While most of the eyes will be on top pick Justin Fields, the guys Fields and (Andy) Dalton are throwing to are worth watching too.
For the speedy Marquise Goodwin, who's competing for a roster spot behind (Allen) Robinson and (Darnell) Mooney, it'll be his first football game of any kind since 2019, after opting out of 2020.
"A year ago at this time, I was in my backyard playing catch with my wife," Goodwin said. "Now I'm catching passes from NFL quarterbacks. I appreciate every moment that I get. Showing so much gratitude. I thank god for the opportunity."
Goodwin said he passed the time last season doing a couple of tattoos and also painting. He said he’s heavy into art and even designs stuff he’ll wear on gamedays.