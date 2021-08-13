CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train early Friday morning.
According to police, the 52-year-old man was sleeping on the train, around 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of South State Street, when he was stabbed twice.READ MORE: FDA Authorizes Third COVID-19 Doses For The Immunocompromised, And For Many, It Can't Come Soon Enough
The man got assistance from a CTA employee and was taken to Northwestern Hospital where his condition was stabilized.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Mild, Sunny Weekend Ahead
Police said the victim said he did not see the offender.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Chance Of Storms Overnight, Less Humidity And Heat Friday
No arrests have been made.