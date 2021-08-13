CHICAGO (CBS) — Hamlock and Randall are the PAWS Pets of the Week.
As long as you have enough space in your heart and your yard, Hamlock and Randall would love to make your house their home.
They are a bonded pair of seven-year-old pups who are sweet, gentle, well-behaved gentle giants. The two are a bit shy at first, but are so kind and affectionate once they feel safe.
Hamlock and Randall are truly bonded. They curl together for naps and go on walks together. Randall is the more curious one of the pair while Hamlock is a little bit more stoic and will lovingly plop down to cuddle.
They’re looking for a home filled with love with children ages 12 and older. Schedule an appointment to take home Hamlock and Randall at PAWS Chicago and learn more about the in-person adoption process.
On the fence about adopting? Consider fostering first.
Fostering with intent to adopt is a great way to see how a pet may fit into your home while receiving full support from PAWS Chicago. Go to pawschicago.org/foster for more information.
