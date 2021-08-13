CHICAGO (CBS) — A new law aims to stop hair discrimination in schools. The brave kid who inspired it: Jett Hawkins.
Earlier this year the four-year-old was told that his braids violated his school's dress code.
Under the new law, the state board of education will examine school handbooks every year, to make sure there's no language that discriminates against Black or Brown hairstyles including braids and locks.

Dreadlocks, cornrows and braids are traditionally Black hairstyles that have often been restricted in schools and workplaces.