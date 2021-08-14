AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Aurora prepared to send its kids back to school in style Saturday.
More than a dozen community organizations, artists, and entertainers held a block party in downtown Aurora.
Instead of cars on Stolp Avenue, there were tents and tables set up for an afternoon of fun.
It was one-stop shopping for parents who got together to register their kids for school.
There was, of course, lots of food, entertainment, free school supplies, and even face painting for the kids.