ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — Saturday marked what will likely be the final turn for the race formerly known as the Arlington Million.
The race, now known as the Mr. D Stakes for longtime racetrack owner Richard Duchossois, has been a favorite among fans for 40 years.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Clear And Comfortable Saturday Night
Two Emmys was the winning horse, a longshot at 27-1 odds. It was a historic finish, amounting to the biggest upset in race history.
The Arlington International Racecourse is being sold and will likely be redeveloped. Churchill Downs announced in February that the racetrack would be going up for sale.READ MORE: One Woman Killed, Another Injured Upon Being Hit By Car Near Wrigley Field, Town Hall District Police Station In Lakeview; Driver Runs Off
The Chicago Bears are among the organizations that have placed a bid on the 326-acre property.
In 2019, Churchill Downs warned the racetrack could move somewhere else, after opting not to apply for a casino license. At the time, Carstanjen said the taxes in a newly signed Illinois gaming law were just too high to make enough money off slot machines and table games.
Thoroughbred racing began at Arlington in 1927, and the track first played host to the Arlington Million in 1981. Arlington was destroyed by fire in July 1985 – with flames sweeping through the huge grandstand and leaving it a mass of charred rubble – but the racetrack still held the Arlington Million less than a month later using temporary bleachers. Arlington reopened in 1989.MORE NEWS: At Least 3 People Killed, 15 Wounded So Far In Weekend Shootings In Chicago
Closing say is set for Sept. 25.