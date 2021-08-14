LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — Multiple people were injured Saturday afternoon when a car went off the road and hit a wall and a light pole on the Edens Expressway in Lincolnwood.
The accident happened at 3:57 p.m. Saturday on the southbound Edens at Touhy Avenue.READ MORE: One Woman Killed, Another Injured Upon Being Hit By Car Near Wrigley Field, Town Hall District Police Station In Lakeview; Driver Runs Off
Illinois State Police said a black Ford Taurus was speeding down the expressway when its driver lost control on the right shoulder.READ MORE: At Least 3 People Killed, 13 Wounded So Far In Weekend Shootings In Chicago
The car hit the right concrete median wall and a light pole, and then traveled left across the exit ramp for westbound Touhy Avenue before coming to rest in a grassy embankment area between the expressway and the exit ramp, state police said.
All occupants of the car were taken to a hospital for injuries, state police said. State Police did not specify how many people were in the car or how serious their injuries were.MORE NEWS: Boy, 15, Shot And Wounded Near Elementary School In Calumet Heights
Two lanes of the southbound Edens were shut down for an investigation after the crash, while two lanes remained open.