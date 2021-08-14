CHICAGO (CBS) — Some community groups hope that school and a sense of togetherness can help solve the crisis of gun violence in Chicago.
Can meeting with neighbors and mentors and bonding over food keep a community safe? That was the goal of a barbecue Saturday on the city’s West Side.READ MORE: Woman Killed, Man Injured Upon Being Hit By Car Across From Town Hall District Police Station In Lakeview; Driver Runs Off
“We try to build the community back together – you know what I’m saying? We want to get the community back together, because there’s a lot of role models around here – in this field right here today – a lot of role models,” said Joseph Russell of the organization Walk in My Shoes.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Clear And Comfortable Saturday Night
Russell said he and his son know the issue all too well, as they have both been victims of gun violence.MORE NEWS: Fire Sweeps Through Home, Car In East Side Neighborhood
The group also works to build friendships, ideally with the goal of overcoming any rivalries that could lead to conflict.