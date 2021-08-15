CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday’s Bears preseason opener was all about Justin Fields looking like he’s ready to start right now.

At least for now, Andy Dalton is still slated to start week one of the regular season. Dalton didn’t really get much of a chance to show anything against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

In just two series of work, with no Allen Robinson or Marquise Goodwin, Dalton was two of four for 18 yards.

“We stalled early, and then that was tough – you know, the second drive we had out there, we got the first down, and had the penalty that kind of set us back. You know, it would have been nice to get a little bit more of a rhythm,” Dalton said. “You know, it’s preseason – preseason one, and we’ve got a couple more to go. The big thing is to be grateful we won.”

Dalton was of course asked about Fields’ great play as well.

“He obviously played great, and I’m happy for him. He got his first opportunity out there – kind of get his first taste of what it’s going to be like,” Dalton said.