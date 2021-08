As Northwestern Wildcats Prepare To Take Field, QB Battle Brews Between Hunter Johnson And Ryan Hilinski; Joe Spivak Gets No. 1 JerseyThe Wildcats will open their season at home the first Friday of September against Michigan State.

Abreu Ties Game In 9th With Solo Drive, But White Sox Lose To YankeesJoey Gallo hit a two-run shot in the 10th inning for his second homer of the game, Aaron Judge went deep again and had four RBIs, and the New York Yankees outlasted the Chicago White Sox in another back-and-forth thriller Saturday night.

Two Emmys Pulls Upset To Win What Will Likely Be Last Run Of Former Arlington Million Race At Arlington International RacecourseSaturday marked what will likely be the final turn for the race formerly known as the Arlington Million.

Fall To Marlins Makes 10 Straight Losses For CubsMagneuris Sierra hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the reeling Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.

In Preseason Debut, QB Justin Fields Rallies Bears To Win Over DolphinsJustin Fields rallied the Bears back Saturday from a 13-0 deficit in his preseason debut by throwing for a touchdown and running for one in a victory over the Miami Dolphins.

'I Appreciate Every Moment': Marquise Goodwin Looking To Play Hard For The Bears During The Team's Preseason Game"A year ago at this time, I was in my backyard playing catch with my wife."