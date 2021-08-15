MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar homered, and the Miami Marlins handed the Chicago Cubs their 11th straight loss with a 4-1 victory Sunday.

The game was tied at 1 before Chisholm connected against Alec Mills (5-5) in the sixth inning. Chisholm also singled and scored on Aguilar’s 22nd homer in the seventh.

Miami right-hander Elieser Hernandez permitted one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. It was Hernandez’s first big league appearance since he strained his right quad June 3 in Pittsburgh.

Paul Campbell (1-2) got two outs for the win, and Dylan Floro worked the ninth for his fifth save.

Chicago matched its longest slide of the season. It also dropped 11 straight from June 25 to July 6.

Frank Schwindel homered for the Cubs, and Mills pitched 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball.

The Marlins jumped in front on Magneuris Sierra’s RBI single in the fifth. But Schwindel tied it with his fifth homer in the sixth.

Anthony Bass gave Miami a lift with 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. He entered with runners on first and third in the seventh and retired Rafael Ortega and Schwindel.

SWEET SWINGING

Miami outfielder Lewis Brinson went 2 for 4 for his sixth multihit game this month. The South Florida native has 19 hits in his last 13 games.

HISTORY BUFF

Mills became the first Cubs pitcher since 1919 to allow three or fewer runs and two or fewer walks in 12 straight starts in a single season. Hippo Vaughn (May 3-June 22) accomplished a similar feat over 13 consecutive starts 102 years ago.

HOLLERIN’ HOUNDS

The announced attendance of 10,262 included 406 pooches as the Marlins hosted their second Bark in the Park promotion in as many months.

ROSTER MOVES

Cubs: OF Jason Heyward (left index finger inflammation) was activated off the 10-day injured list. He started Sunday and played right field. OF Greg Deichmann was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Marlins: With Hernandez returning to the rotation from the 60-day IL, RHP David Hess was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Jon Berti (concussion) has intensified his workouts by fielding grounders and hitting in the cage.

UP NEXT

LHP Justin Steele (2-1, 2.95 ERA) starts for the Cubs in their series opener at Cincinnati on Monday night.

The Marlins send LHP Braxton Garrett (1-1, 4.65 ERA) to the mound Monday night as they continue their homestand with a three-game set against Atlanta.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)