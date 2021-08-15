CARY, N.C. (CBS) — The Red Stars were in North Carolina taking on the Courage Sunday.
The game got under way after a rain delay of about an hour.
In the first half, Red Stars defender Kayla Sharples had a handball in the box – giving the Courage a penalty kick – and Courage player Amy Rodriguez made them pay for their mistake.
She kicked the ball up the middle past Red Stars goalkeeper Emily Boyd, and the score was 1-0.
Kahleah Watt gave the Red Stars their best chance for a goal, but no dice as she was stopped by a diving save.
The Red Stars lost 1-0.