By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CARY, N.C. (CBS) — The Red Stars were in North Carolina taking on the Courage Sunday.

The game got under way after a rain delay of about an hour.

In the first half, Red Stars defender Kayla Sharples had a handball in the box – giving the Courage a penalty kick – and Courage player Amy Rodriguez made them pay for their mistake.

She kicked the ball up the middle past Red Stars goalkeeper Emily Boyd, and the score was 1-0.

Kahleah Watt gave the Red Stars their best chance for a goal, but no dice as she was stopped by a diving save.

The Red Stars lost 1-0.

