AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Aurora were searching for three suspects Tuesday evening, after they fired an automatic weapon into the air several hours earlier.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Hill Avenue for reports of gunshots. They found someone driving a car erratically while someone inside the car fired an automatic weapon out the window.

Another officer tried to pull over the driver, but the driver did not stop. Police pursued the car into Oswego, where the car jumped a median and officers lost sight of it.

Moments later, officers found the vehicle empty at Waterbury Circle and Ogden Falls Boulevard in the Ogden Falls neighborhood of Oswego.

Aurora police set up a perimeter along with several other law enforcement agencies, and searched on the ground with K-9 units while also putting drones and a police airplane up in the air.

Detectives were also given video from a local resident that showed the suspects running where the vehicle was left. A gun was found in the suspects’ flight path.

The three suspects are described as:

• A Black male in his 20s with black dreadlocks, wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants, and red shoes;

• A Black male in his 20s with black dreadlocks, wearing a navy sports jersey, black pants with white strip down the side, and dark shoes;

• A Black male in his 20s with short hair, wearing a white T-shirt, jean shorts, and white shoes, and who may have a black cap.

Because the suspects were firing a gun, they were believed to be armed – so Ogden Falls residents were asked to shelter in place. Oswego East High School was also locked down – while students are not yet back from summer break, some sports activities were scheduled and were canceled for the evening.

By 4 p.m., police had thoroughly searched the Ogden Falls neighborhood and did not find the suspects.

The investigation continued Tuesday night. Anyone with surveillance video, doorbell camera video, or other useful evidence is asked to call the Aurora police Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.