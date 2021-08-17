CHICAGO (CBS) — Have your eyes peeled to the skies this weekend. The traditional Air & Water Show isn’t happening, but the Blue Angels will be performing along the lakefront.
The U.S. Navy pilots will be performing stunts from noon until 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in a scaled back and "reimagined" version of the Air & Water Show. You can also catch their practice session on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The best viewing locations on the lakefront are between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue. Watching the show is free.
The traditional Air & Water Show was one of several big city festivals that was canceled this year, even as the city has fully reopened. The city didn't budget for its usual large festivals this year, due to the uncertainty around when the city would be able to reopen amid the pandemic.