CHICAGO (CBS) — A 70-year-old man was killed late Tuesday afternoon when he hit a parked semi-trailer truck while riding a bicycle near the Soldier Field.
At 5:19 p.m., the man was riding his bike north in the 1400 block of South Museum Campus Drive, east of Soldier Field and just south of the Museum Campus, when he hit the back of the truck.
The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the truck was issued a ticket for being parked in a no-parking and no-standing zone.