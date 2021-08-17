OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A man was killed late Tuesday in a shooting on the western edge of Oak Park.
The shooting happened before 5 p.m. on Harlem Avenue near Garfield Street.
Police said the victim was in his car, stopped in traffic while heading north on Harlem Avenue when another car pulled up alongside him and someone in that second car fired multiple rounds at him.
The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.
Further details were not immediately available.