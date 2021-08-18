CHICAGO (CBS) — Isolated showers and thunderstorms through sunset are slow movers, creating heavy downpours in spots.
On Wednesday afternoon, there were heavy downpours in the southern suburbs near Matteson, as part of a storm that was barely moving. Ponding on area roadways was expected.READ MORE: Man Torches SUV In The Loop After Nearly Running Over Security Guard At Parking Garage
READ MORE: Kanye West To Hold 'Donda' Listening Party At Soldier Field On Aug. 26
Heavy downpours near Matteson. This storm is barely moving. Expect ponding on area roadways. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/CB98xI5SJH
— Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) August 18, 2021
Otherwise, humidity continues to increase.
Look for better coverage of fog Wednesday night with higher dewpoints and calm wind. The low for Wednesday night is 70.
The high for Thursday is 87, Friday 88.
With the heat and humidity building in the afternoon, pop up shower or storm chances are possible the next few days.MORE NEWS: Visitation To Be Held Wednesday For Fallen CPD Officer Ella French
Organized shower and thunderstorm activity arrives Saturday with a cold front.