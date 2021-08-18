CHICAGO (CBS) — A man using a hammer has attacked public transit riders at least four times in the past four weeks, Chicago Police said.
In a community alert issued on Wednesday, police say the offender "utilizes a hammer" when attacking people on CTA Red and Green Line platforms and a CTA bus on Addison Street.
Police listed four incidents in the alert:
• 940 W. Addison Street-CTA Red Line Platform on August 18, 2021 at 2:07 A.M.
• 128 S. State Street-CTA Red Line Platform on August 13, 2021 at 12:00 A.M.
• 1600 W. Lake Street-CTA Green Line Platform on August 6, 2021 at 11:10 A.M.
• 3550 W. Addison Street-CTA Bus on July 21, 2021 at 3:27 P.M.