CHICAGO (CBS) — A 63-year-old woman was shot while she was sleeping Tuesday night at her home in East Garfield Park.
Police said the woman was at home asleep in the 3300 block of West Washington Boulevard around 11:15 p.m., when several gunshots pierced a window of her home, and struck her in the back and thigh.
She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody Wednesday morning.
Area Four detectives were investigating.