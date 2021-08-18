CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly 50 million consumers might be victims of the latest mega data breach.
If you ever had a T-Mobile account or even applied for one, your personal information could be for sale on the dark web.
Word of the hack came out Sunday.
But as of late Wednesday afternoon, T-Mobile’s home page had no mention of the hack. You had to meander to the “newsroom” page on the cell phone giant’s website to find a <a href=”https://www.t-mobile.com/news/network/additional-information-regarding-2021-cyberattack-investigation” target=”_blank”?news release.
T-Mobile said up to 7.8 million current postpaid mobile phone subscribers, 850,000 prepaid customers, and just over 40 million former or prospective customers were impacted.
The company seems to try to downplay the magnitude, noting thieves didn’t get payment information.
But hackers did get names, date of birth, Social Security numbers, and driver’s licenses.
In consecutive bullet points, T-Mobile wrote: "We have no indication that the data contained in the stolen files included any customer financial information, credit card information, debit or other payment information," followed by. "Some of the data accessed did include customers' first and last names, date of birth, SSN, and driver's license/ID information for a subset of current and former postpay customers and prospective T-Mobile customers."
Late Wednesday, T-Mobile finally launched a website with info for affected customers. Soon you’ll be able to get free identity theft service, but that’s not ready yet.