CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were hospitalized late Wednesday night, after they were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
Police said the victims were shot by someone in a black sedan while they were in the 5900 block of South Campbell Avenue around 10:05 p.m.
All three victims took themselves to Holy Cross Hospital, and later were transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the torso, thigh, and leg; a 24-year-old man was shot in the pelvis and right leg; and a 29-year-old man was shot in the right arm.
All three victims’ conditions have been stabilized.
No one was in custody Thursday morning.
Area One detectives were investigating.