CHICAGO (CBS) — Mourners are paying their final respects Thursday to slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French, 29, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in West Englewood on Aug. 7.

LIVE UPDATES:

10:10 a.m.

A singer performed “Here I Am Lord” as mourners began to file into the chapel, while Officer French’s casket sat in front of the altar.

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley joined Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown in the front row of the chapel, across the aisle from Officer French’s family.

10 a.m.

Former Chicago Police Supt. Phil Cline and former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy were among the crowd waiting outside the chapel, among a sea of police officers.

9:55 a.m.

Based on the program for the funeral, Cardinal Blase Cupich will deliver the homily.

Bagpipers played “Going Home” outside the chapel as the procession began, and an honor guard arrived to carry Officer French’s casket inside.

Hundreds of officers here paying their respects for fallen Officer Ella French @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/7hPY5Ifv48 — Asal Rezaei (@asalrezaeitv) August 19, 2021

9:50 a.m.

Hundreds of police vehicles, both from the Chicago Police Department, and from as far away as Sioux Falls, South Dakota, lined the streets outside the chapel.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) were among the elected officials in attendance at the funeral.

9:40 a.m.

Two Chicago Fire Department trucks hang an American Flag over the street outside St. Rita chapel, as hundreds of Chicago Police officers and officers from other law enforcement agencies gather on the lawns ahead of Officer French’s funeral.

8:40 a.m.

Chicago Police share a photo of Officer French’s casket, draped in the City of Chicago flag, resting inside the St. Rita chapel, flanked by photographs of the slain officer.

Today we lay to rest our Fallen Hero & Officer – Ella French #15013 #NeverForget #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/jllFbK6nBd — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 19, 2021

7:40 a.m.

Hundreds of Chicago Police officers wearing their dress uniforms lined the sidewalk outside St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel ahead of Officer French’s funeral service at 10 a.m.