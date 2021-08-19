CHICAGO (CBS) — A mild but humid start to the day has patchy fog bringing visibility down for some parts of the Chicago area, but rising temperatures could bring showers later in the day.
Rain chances remain low, but a few isolated storms could pop up.
Mostly sunny on Thursday with a high in the mid 80s.
It will stay warm across the Chicago area through the weekend.
Temperatures will remain above average for the next several days, with isolated storm chances peppered in.
Storm chances are better on Saturday, with a high near 90.
Overall, there's a lot of sunshine and very warm weather over the next week.