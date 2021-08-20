CHICAGO (CBS)– The City of Chicago is now under a mask mandate.
Anyone over the age of two is required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
The Chicago Department of Public Health making the announcement earlier this week, citing an increase in COVID cases in the city.
RETURN OF THE MASK: You’ll be seeing a lot more signs like these outside of restaurants and other public places in Chicago. The indoor mask mandate has been reinstated and starts today. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/NWpk6GvJka
— Meredith Barack (@MeredithBarack) August 20, 2021
Signs are serving as reminders outside of local businesses like Wildberry. Employees told CBS 2 the signs were up right when the restaurant opened this morning.
“Got a mask in hand, and I really don’t have any issues. It’s to protect the community so really no issues,” Diner Claude Royster told CBS 2.
CBS 2’s Meredith Barack also spoke to a mother and daughter from California who said they’re used to the mask mandate, and despite being vaccinated they want to play a role in keeping others healthy.
“I think it’s kind of our moral obligation to make sure that other people are safe so for us it’s not a big deal,” Amanda Turkie said.
Like the prior mask mandate, you will be allowed to remove it at bars and restaurants for eating and drinking.
DR. Allison Arwady says the city doesn’t expect any additional COVID-19 restrictions such as capacity limits or orders for bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses to require indoor customers to show proof of vaccination.