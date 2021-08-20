DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– Sister Jean, the beloved Ramblers chaplain, turns 102 on Saturday.

Loyola is throwing her an online celebration for students and alumni.

Sister Jean made headlines in 2018 during Loyola’s run to the Final Four and she was an icon on campus long before then.

You can register for the birthday event online. 

